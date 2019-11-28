UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Preparations For Putin's January Visit To Israel During Holocaust Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:37 PM

Russian Putin's visit to Israel in January, where the World Holocaust Forum will be held, is now being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Putin's visit to Israel in January, where the World Holocaust Forum will be held, is now being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, the visit is being prepared," he said.

On November 20, Putin himself confirmed plans to visit Israel in mid-January. The president also announced his intention, together with the Russian Orthodox Church and local churches, to continue to protect the interests of Christians in the middle East.

