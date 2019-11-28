(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Putin 's visit to Israel in January , where the World Holocaust Forum will be held, is now being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, the visit is being prepared," he said.

On November 20, Putin himself confirmed plans to visit Israel in mid-January. The president also announced his intention, together with the Russian Orthodox Church and local churches, to continue to protect the interests of Christians in the middle East.