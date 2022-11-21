MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 9 in Bishkek, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, participation in the summit is being prepared now, after the preparations are completed, we will announce to you in what form," Peskov said, answering whether Putin planned to participate in the EAEU summit in Bishkek.