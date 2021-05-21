Preparations are ongoing for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Russia, an announcement on the date and venue will be made later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Preparations are ongoing for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Russia, an announcement on the date and venue will be made later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

It was earlier reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a meeting with Lukashenko in the end of May in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

"Yes, preparations for Lukashenko's visit are ongoing. We will make an announcement on the date and venue," Peskov said.