Kremlin Confirms Putin-Aliyev Phone Talks On Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Aliyev Phone Talks on Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wished Russian President Vladimir Putin happy birthday in a phone conversation on Wednesday, they also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wished Russian President Vladimir Putin happy birthday in a phone conversation on Wednesday, they also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, there was a phone conversation ... The Azerbaijani president indeed wished happy birthday to Vladimir Vladimirovich, and they briefly discussed the issues related to Karabakh. The dialogue will continue," Peskov told reporters, when asked to confirm reports by the Azerbaijani presidential administration.

