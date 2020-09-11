UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Putin Apologized To Vucic For Zakharova' Controversial Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Kremlin Confirms Putin Apologized to Vucic for Zakharova' Controversial Post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, for a controversial Facebook post of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

On Thursday, Putin and Vucic had a phone conversation, earlier the Serbian president had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Vucic said that Putin and Lavrov first apologized to him for what he called "Zakharova's imprudent post." He noted that for him it was "a passing and unimportant incident."

"Yes, that's so," Peskov told Sputnik, answering a question about the Russian president's apology.

