Kremlin Confirms Putin, Biden Discussed Attempted Coup in Belarus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had discussed the attempt to stage a coup in Belarus during their recent phone conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had discussed the attempt to stage a coup in Belarus during their recent phone conversation.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that Putin had raised the issue of US special services' alleged preparations for an assassination of the US leader, during the talks with Biden. Reporters asked Peskov if this was really discussed.

"Yes, I can confirm this," Peskov said.