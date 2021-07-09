Kremlin Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Talk, Preparing Statement
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had taken place.
Earlier, the White House reported on the leaders' conversation.
"There was a conversation. We are preparing a statement," Peskov said.