Kremlin cOnfirms Putin-Biden Phone Talk, Preparing Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Us counterpart, Joe Biden, had taken place.

Earlier, the White House reported on the leaders' conversation.

"There was a conversation. We are preparing a statement," Peskov said.