Kremlin Confirms Putin Discussed MH17 Probe With Dutch Prime Minister At G20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the G20 summit, briefly discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the 2014 crash of the MH17 flight in Ukraine.

"I can confirm this conversation, it was a very brief conversation on the go, on the sidelines. In addition to the prime minister of the Netherlands, Putin had such conversations with almost all the participants of the summit. Indeed, the issue of the president's position and the position of the Russian side was raised," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is extremely clear, it is consistent and, certainly, it is based on the fact that it is hardly possible to perceive an investigation, which is carried out without the participation of the Russian Federation. These are theses that are constantly communicated to our counterparts in the Netherlands and other countries at various levels," he said.

On July 1, Dutch media reported that Rutte discussed with Putin at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka the MH17 crash in Ukraine.