Kremlin Confirms Putin-Draghi Phone Conversation Held Earlier on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Italy's council of ministers said that Draghi and Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan and preparations for the G20 summit.

"Today, the president held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Draghi. We are preparing a statement, we will provide the information as we usually do," Peskov told reporters.