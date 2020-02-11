UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Erdogan To Hold Phone Talks To Discuss Syria Developments

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks to Discuss Syria Developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the presidents would discuss the new developments in Syria's Idlib over the phone.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked whether there were plans to hold such a conversation.

Meanwhile, he said earlier on Tuesday that Putin and Erdogan had no plans to hold a meeting yet in light of the escalation of tensions in northwestern Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Russia Must Strongly Deter Attempts to Rewrite WWI ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police to deploy over 2000 cops ahead Tu ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to spend Rs95 billion on agriculture secto ..

2 minutes ago

Sports week starts at Mehran University of Enginee ..

2 minutes ago

Incentives in the offing to boost foreign remittan ..

4 minutes ago

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.