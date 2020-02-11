Kremlin Confirms Putin, Erdogan To Hold Phone Talks To Discuss Syria Developments
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:50 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the presidents would discuss the new developments in Syria's Idlib over the phone.
"Yes," Peskov said, when asked whether there were plans to hold such a conversation.
Meanwhile, he said earlier on Tuesday that Putin and Erdogan had no plans to hold a meeting yet in light of the escalation of tensions in northwestern Syria.