Kremlin Confirms Putin, Ex-President of Armenia Kocharian Held Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Robert Kocharian, a former president of Armenia, last week as they have good long-term relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Kocharian was in Moscow last week to take part in the board of directors' meeting of AFK Sistema. The former Armenian leader is a member of the company's board of directors.

"I can confirm. Indeed, they spoke on the phone. And you know that they have good long-term relations that they maintain, and they communicate quite often," Peskov told reporters.