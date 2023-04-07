Kremlin Confirms Putin Held Phone Conversation With Pashinyan on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian cabinet said that the leaders discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh over phone.

"There recently had been a phone conversation with Armenian prime minister Pashinyan," Peskov told reporters.