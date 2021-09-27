UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Reaction To NATO Troops Deployment To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:59 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Reaction to NATO Troops Deployment to Ukraine

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko touched upon NATO troops deployment to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday, noting that Putin repeatedly said this is beyond "red lines."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko touched upon NATO troops deployment to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday, noting that Putin repeatedly said this is beyond "red lines.

"

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said he reached an agreement with Putin to jointly react to the NATO troops deployment.

"These actions will ensure strategic interests and security of our two countries. President Putin has repeatedly commented on the potential NATO military infrastructure expansion to the Ukrainian territory, and President Putin has said that this is beyond the red lines," Peskov told reporters, assuring that Moscow and Minsk are ready to implement necessary measures.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Minsk Vladimir Putin Agreement

Recent Stories

vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

6 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

24 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

37 minutes ago
 Children accompanying women prisoners provided edu ..

Children accompanying women prisoners provided education, basic facilities: Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Traders request govt to extend deadline for filing ..

Traders request govt to extend deadline for filing of tax returns to January 31, ..

1 minute ago
 International Day of older people to be observed F ..

International Day of older people to be observed Friday

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.