Kremlin Confirms Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Reaction to NATO Troops Deployment to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko touched upon NATO troops deployment to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday, noting that Putin repeatedly said this is beyond "red lines.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said he reached an agreement with Putin to jointly react to the NATO troops deployment.

"These actions will ensure strategic interests and security of our two countries. President Putin has repeatedly commented on the potential NATO military infrastructure expansion to the Ukrainian territory, and President Putin has said that this is beyond the red lines," Peskov told reporters, assuring that Moscow and Minsk are ready to implement necessary measures.