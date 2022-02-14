Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Meeting - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Kremlin confirms that Presidents of Russia and Belarus ,Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, have agreed to hold a meeting, and it can take place before the end of the week, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, such a meeting is being organized, we expect that it will take place before the end of the week," Peskov told reporters.

The official also urged not to get so far ahead, answering the question about the possibility of the Russian troops leaving Belarus after the presidents' meeting.

"Let's not get so far ahead. Let's wait for the meeting. We hope that the two presidents will also make statements on the results of their talks," Peskov said.