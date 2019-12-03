UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Meeting To Be Held On December 7

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Held on December 7

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksander Lukashenko would take place on December 7, saying it was in preparations and that road maps on bilateral integration of the two states would be discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksander Lukashenko would take place on December 7, saying it was in preparations and that road maps on bilateral integration of the two states would be discussed.

"Yes, I can confirm this. The meeting is being prepared," Peskov said, when asked whether he could confirm whether the meeting would take place on December 7.

He added that bilateral relations including the bilateral integration road maps would be discussed, along with investment projects and gas.

