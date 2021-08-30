UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Negotiations Scheduled For September 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold negotiations in Moscow on September 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We can confirm this date, preparations are underway for Lukashenko's working visit to Moscow, scheduled for this date," Peskov said.

