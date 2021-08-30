Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Negotiations Scheduled for September 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold negotiations in Moscow on September 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We can confirm this date, preparations are underway for Lukashenko's working visit to Moscow, scheduled for this date," Peskov said.