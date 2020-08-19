UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Phone Call On Tuesday - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Lukashenko Phone Call on Tuesday - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko had a phone call a day earlier.

"Yesterday, as you know, there was a number of phone calls, he [Putin] spoke with [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [European Council President Charles] Michel.

There was another conversation with Lukashenko, Belarus was the topic, understandably," Peskov told reporters.

When asked why Lukashenko had called the Russian president several times in the last few days, Peskov replied that "it is completely normal that the heads of the two states are constantly and regularly exchanging opinions amid situation like the one in Belarus right now."

