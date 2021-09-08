Kremlin Confirms Putin, Michel Held Long, Meaningful Phone Conversation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation, which was quite long and substantial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation, which was quite long and substantial.

Earlier in the day, Michel said that he discussed with Putin the recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on the region.

"They indeed held a conversion, which was quite long and meaningful," Peskov said.

Details will be disclosed later in a statement, the spokesman added.