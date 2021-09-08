UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Michel Held Long, Meaningful Phone Conversation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:51 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation, which was quite long and substantial

Earlier in the day, Michel said that he discussed with Putin the recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on the region.

"They indeed held a conversion, which was quite long and meaningful," Peskov said.

Details will be disclosed later in a statement, the spokesman added.

