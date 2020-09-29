UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Putin Promised Seoul To Visit S. Korea After Inoculating Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:33 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin Promised Seoul to Visit S. Korea After Inoculating Against COVID-19

The Kremlin confirms that President Vladimir Putin had promised South Korean leader Moon Jae-in that he would visit Seoul after inoculating against COVID-19, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Kremlin confirms that President Vladimir Putin had promised South Korean leader Moon Jae-in that he would visit Seoul after inoculating against COVID-19, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The South Korean presidency said earlier this week that Putin told Moon about his readiness for a visit.

"Yes, indeed, Putin has a standing invitation, which was reiterated by his South Korean colleague yesterday. And Putin confirmed that he was planning to use this kind invitation once he decides to get vaccinated," Peskov told reporters.

The health of the leaders of state is usually treated with particular cautiousness, but Putin is considering vaccination, Peskov said.

"He has already said himself that he was thinking about getting a vaccine. So let us wait until he makes a decision," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Visit Vladimir Putin Seoul North Korea

Recent Stories

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

9 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

26 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

41 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Railways officials told to continue action against ..

1 minute ago

Call for opening cardiac surgery deptt at Children ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.