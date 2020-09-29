Kremlin Confirms Putin Promised Seoul to Visit S. Korea After Inoculating Against COVID-19

The Kremlin confirms that President Vladimir Putin had promised South Korean leader Moon Jae-in that he would visit Seoul after inoculating against COVID-19, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

The South Korean presidency said earlier this week that Putin told Moon about his readiness for a visit.

"Yes, indeed, Putin has a standing invitation, which was reiterated by his South Korean colleague yesterday. And Putin confirmed that he was planning to use this kind invitation once he decides to get vaccinated," Peskov told reporters.

The health of the leaders of state is usually treated with particular cautiousness, but Putin is considering vaccination, Peskov said.

"He has already said himself that he was thinking about getting a vaccine. So let us wait until he makes a decision," the spokesman said.