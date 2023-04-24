Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to the BRICS summit in South Africa in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the decision is not made yet.

"As for the invitations, yes, indeed they exist ... Appropriate decisions will be made closer to the beginning of the event. But, in any case, Russia will actively participate in this," Peskov told reporters.

Russia continues to participate in the work of the group and considers it very important, the official added.