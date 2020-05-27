MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation from the United Kingdom to participate in the summit on COVID-19 vaccine in June.

"It [the invitation] was received via diplomatic channels and, as soon as the decision is formalized, we will make an announcement," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked what the Kremlin thought about the event and who might represent Russia there.