UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Putin Received UK's Invitation To Take Part In Summit On COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin Received UK's Invitation to Take Part in Summit on COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation from the United Kingdom to participate in the summit on COVID-19 vaccine in June.

"It [the invitation] was received via diplomatic channels and, as soon as the decision is formalized, we will make an announcement," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked what the Kremlin thought about the event and who might represent Russia there.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom June Event From

Recent Stories

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

26 minutes ago

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait confirms 692 COVID-19 cases, 640 recoveries

2 hours ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.