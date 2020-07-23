UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Putin Tasks Russian Government With Considering Oil Hedge

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:25 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin Tasks Russian Government With Considering Oil Hedge

Russian President Vladimir Putin has really tasked the government with considering the possibility to hedge the country's oil and gas revenues to protect them from the price decline, but no deadline is set for making a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has really tasked the government with considering the possibility to hedge the country's oil and gas revenues to protect them from the price decline, but no deadline is set for making a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

This came as a comment to a fresh report by Bloomberg. The agency reported, citing� unnamed senior officials, that Russia was considering a "Mexico-style" hedge. According to Bloomberg, sources say that the Finance Ministry opposes the initiative.

"Yes, responsible agencies are really discussing different hedging mechanisms, the possibility to resort to this method, which some countries use, in order to hedge risks of unstable pricing environment ... The president has ordered elaborating this possibility," Peskov told reporters.

"There is no exact deadline [for making a decision]," the Kremlin spokesman specified.

It is also uncertain with which banks the possible agreement could be reached, Peskov went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Price Gas From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

4 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

5 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

50 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contac ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.