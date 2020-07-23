Kremlin Confirms Putin Tasks Russian Government With Considering Oil Hedge

Russian President Vladimir Putin has really tasked the government with considering the possibility to hedge the country's oil and gas revenues to protect them from the price decline, but no deadline is set for making a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has really tasked the government with considering the possibility to hedge the country's oil and gas revenues to protect them from the price decline, but no deadline is set for making a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

This came as a comment to a fresh report by Bloomberg. The agency reported, citing� unnamed senior officials, that Russia was considering a "Mexico-style" hedge. According to Bloomberg, sources say that the Finance Ministry opposes the initiative.

"Yes, responsible agencies are really discussing different hedging mechanisms, the possibility to resort to this method, which some countries use, in order to hedge risks of unstable pricing environment ... The president has ordered elaborating this possibility," Peskov told reporters.

"There is no exact deadline [for making a decision]," the Kremlin spokesman specified.

It is also uncertain with which banks the possible agreement could be reached, Peskov went on to say.