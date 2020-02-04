Kremlin Confirms Putin to Meet With Lukashenko on Feb 7

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to meet with his Belarusia counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on February 7.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said he planned to meet with Putin on Friday.

"Indeed, [Putin's] meeting with the President of Belarus is being prepared for Friday," Peskov said, adding that the meeting would take place in Moscow.