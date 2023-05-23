UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Meet With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Meet With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik in Moscow later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will also be an international meeting.

President of the Republika Srpska (Milorad) Dodik will be on a working visit today, and today he will hold talks with president Putin," Peskov told reporters.

Dusko Perovic, the head of the Republika Srpska's representative office in Moscow, told Sputnik on Monday that Dodik is expected to discuss gas price with Putin during his visit to Moscow on May 23.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Price May Gas

Recent Stories

vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

3 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

33 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

1 hour ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.