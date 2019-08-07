UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy Discussed Situation In Donbas By Phone

Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy Discussed Situation in Donbas by Phone

The Kremlin confirmed Wednesday that Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had spoken by phone on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Kremlin confirmed Wednesday that Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had spoken by phone on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Donbas.

"On the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation. During the discussion of the settlement in southeastern Ukraine, the importance of strict observance of the ceasefire established since July 21, as well as the disengagement of forces and means... were stressed," the Kremlin said.

"The Russian president emphasized that in order to de-escalate the conflict, it is necessary, first of all, to stop further shelling by the Ukrainian troops of settlements in Donbas leading to civilian casualties.

The critical importance of the consistent implementation of the Minsk agreements, including the legal aspects of granting the DPR and LPR a special status, was also confirmed," it said.

The sides also noted the need for a constructive dialogue, including within the framework of the Minsk Contact Group, and agreed to intensify the work to return detained persons. Putin and Zelenskyy discussed prospects of cooperation in the Normandy format, the Kremlin said.

