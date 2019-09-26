(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's call on European and Asian countries, as well as international organizations, to abstain from deploying intermediate- and shorter-range missiles that were banned under the now-defunct 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, is aimed at preventing destabilization and the escalation of tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on NATO's reaction to the Kremlin's proposal to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of such missiles.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to leaders of several countries, including NATO members, to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of INF Treaty-covered missiles in Europe and other regions.

Later, NATO confirmed that it had received the letter, but did not consider this proposal credible.

"Indeed, President [Vladimir] Putin's message was sent to the main countries of Europe and Asia and to various international organizations. Yesterday I had a lot of questions about this. Despite the fact that the INF Treaty was destroyed, for which Washington is to blame, President Putin continues efforts in order to prevent the growth of tensions, the destabilization of the situation in terms of global security and stability in the case of the deployment of short and medium-range missiles, which was previously forbidden. And, in fact, Putin called for refraining from these weapons systems. This does not imply any response, but at the same time, we have not yet met with understanding," Peskov said.