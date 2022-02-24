MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Belarusian President Alexander Likashenko to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, there really was a conversation with ... Lukashenko. The situation around Ukraine was discussed," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about Erdogan's reaction to what is happening, Peskov replied that "the atmosphere is working."