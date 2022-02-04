(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, it has been agreed, indeed, Mr. Scholz will visit Moscow on February 15, these are substantive bilateral negotiations, which will then be followed by a press conference," Peskov said.