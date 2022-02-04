UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Talks With German Chancellor On February 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Talks With German Chancellor on February 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, it has been agreed, indeed, Mr. Scholz will visit Moscow on February 15, these are substantive bilateral negotiations, which will then be followed by a press conference," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Vladimir Putin February

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

33 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

36 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

38 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

53 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>