- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Kremlin Confirms Russia Extending Grain Deal For Another 60 Days
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russia has decided to prolong the grain deal for another 60 days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Russia is extending the (grain) deal for 60 days," Peskov told reporters.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields
9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..
Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..
Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions
Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday
National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022
More Stories From World
-
Poland, Slovakia Jet Supplies to Kiev Will Not Affect Russia's Special Operation - Kremlin3 minutes ago
-
Russian Defense Minister Awards Pilots Involved in US MQ-9 Reaper Drone Incident13 minutes ago
-
Putin, Xi to Hold One-on-One Talks Over Informal Lunch on March 20 - Kremlin13 minutes ago
-
UPDATE - Putin Trusted by 77% of Russians, 80% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll13 minutes ago
-
Russia, Iran Working on Visa-Free Tourist Group Trips - Russian Economy Ministry23 minutes ago
-
Brazilian President to Visit China From March 26-31 - Chinese Foreign Ministry43 minutes ago
-
UK's Johnson Reelected as Tory Candidate for Next General Election - Spokesman53 minutes ago
-
Slovak Government Approves Transfer of MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine - Prime Minister53 minutes ago
-
Turkish Media Accuse Twitter of Interference in Internal Affairs Ahead of Elections2 hours ago
-
Chinese President Will Visit Moscow on March 20 During State Visit to Russia - Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Number of People Detained During Protests in France Rises to 310 - Interior Minister2 hours ago
-
US Republican Lawmakers Urge Washington to Thwart Russia-China Nuclear Cooperation2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.