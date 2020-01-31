UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Russian Investment Forum In Sochi Could Be Postponed Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:35 PM

The issue of the possible postponement of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi because of the danger of the coronavirus spread is being discussed, but the final decision is up to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The issue of the possible postponement of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi because of the danger of the coronavirus spread is being discussed, but the final decision is up to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"As for the forum, yes, indeed, such discussions are ongoing, but still, traditionally, let's say, according to established practice, this is the format of the prime minister, so I recommend you to find out the final decision there," Peskov told reporters when asked about the possible postponement of the Russian Investment Forum due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

The forum should be held in Sochi on February 12-14.

Peskov said Moscow believed the situation with the new coronavirus was of serious concern, adding that the threat remained and special measures were justified.

