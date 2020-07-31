UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Russians Detained In Belarus Used Country As Transit Point

Kremlin Confirms Russians Detained in Belarus Used Country as Transit Point

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence on Friday that the Russians detained in Belarus were staffers of a private security company who used the country as a transit point and missed their flight to Istanbul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence on Friday that the Russians detained in Belarus were staffers of a private security company who used the country as a transit point and missed their flight to Istanbul.

"We can already note, with a high degree of confidence that these Russian citizens ... came to Belarus in transit. They were meant to go to another country, their staying has nothing to do with Belarus or some Belarusian affairs," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian citizens had missed their flight to Istanbul.

The detained Russians work for a private security company, the Kremlin spokesman assured, stressing that they "certainly had not committed any illegal action."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have not yet discussed the situation, according to Peskov.

"The presidents have not yet been in contact. They have not held a phone conversation. The Foreign Ministry and our Embassy in Minsk focus on the matter, they have established necessary contacts. We are highly concerned over the fact that we have not yet been given consular access to the detained Russians, but we hope this will happen in the near future," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the detention and Minsk's failure to provide any information substantiating this step "was not quite in the spirit of the allied relations."

"But we hope and we are even sure that our Belarusian colleagues will sort the situation out and release the Russian citizens soon," Peskov concluded.

