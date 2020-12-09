UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms That Putin, Merkel Touched Upon Navalny in Recent Phone Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel touched upon the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in their recent phone conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel touched upon the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in their recent phone conversation.

During the daily briefing, a reporter asked Peskov to comment on Kremlin's alleged removal of mentioning of Navalny in the press release about the conversation.

"Well, first of all, this never happened. We did mention the topics that were discussed in more detail, the most important topics in our press release. They did touch upon the Berlin patient, like the German side said. But no changes were introduced [to the statement] on the Kremlin website. Just one statement was released after the conversation," Peskov said.

