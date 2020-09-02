UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms That Putin Will Deliver Video Address At UN General Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Confirms That Putin Will Deliver Video Address at UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a video address at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, the presiding side at the General Assembly came up with the suggestion, taking into account the epidemiological situation, of having the heads of state record their speeches. Such an invitation was received by the Russian side. A speech is currently being prepared," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that preparing a speech for such a high-level event takes a significant amount of time.

The General Assembly will hold its 75th session later in September, with high-level meetings and the General Debate being held from September 21-29. According to a UN schedule, Putin's address will be delivered on September 22.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will deliver the first address, followed by US President Donald Trump. After this, the leaders of Turkey, China, Chile, and Cuba will speak, before the Russian president's speech is heard.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Turkey China Trump Vladimir Putin Chile Cuba September Event From

Recent Stories

An Iconic Design with Four Major Upgrades is comin ..

5 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

33 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.30 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.