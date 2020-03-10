UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Trump Will Not Attend WWII Victory Celebrations In Moscow On May 9

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

The Kremlin has received information that US President Donald Trump will not come to Moscow in May for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, and the level of the United States' participation remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"We do not know yet at what level the US will be represented at Victory Day celebrations. We have received information, through diplomatic channels, that the president will not come," Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports that Trump will abstain from attending the celebrations.

