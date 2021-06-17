Kremlin Confirms US Presented List of Sectors That Should Be Off Limits to Cyberattacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United Stated handed over to Russia a list of sectors that should be off limits to cyberattacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not accept cyberattacks but Moscow did not present a similar list, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A US administration official told reporters after the top-level summit in Geneva that the US released a document naming 16 sectors that should be off limits to cyberattacks, including critical manufacturing, defense-industrial base, emergency services, the energy sector, financial services sector, food and agriculture.

"Indeed, such a paper was handed over. It lists areas of sensitive infrastructure, but I want to note that President Putin generally does not accept cyberattacks. It was emphasized ... In turn, our US colleagues emphasized that they do not talk about associating these attacks with Russia, which is very important. We did not submit any counter lists," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that all the issues of concern will be discussed through the bilateral cybersecurity consultations.