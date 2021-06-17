UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms US Presented List Of Sectors That Should Be Off Limits To Cyberattacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Kremlin Confirms US Presented List of Sectors That Should Be Off Limits to Cyberattacks

The United Stated handed over to Russia a list of sectors that should be off limits to cyberattacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not accept cyberattacks but Moscow did not present a similar list, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United Stated handed over to Russia a list of sectors that should be off limits to cyberattacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not accept cyberattacks but Moscow did not present a similar list, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A US administration official told reporters after the top-level summit in Geneva that the US released a document naming 16 sectors that should be off limits to cyberattacks, including critical manufacturing, defense-industrial base, emergency services, the energy sector, financial services sector, food and agriculture.

"Indeed, such a paper was handed over. It lists areas of sensitive infrastructure, but I want to note that President Putin generally does not accept cyberattacks. It was emphasized ... In turn, our US colleagues emphasized that they do not talk about associating these attacks with Russia, which is very important. We did not submit any counter lists," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that all the issues of concern will be discussed through the bilateral cybersecurity consultations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin Geneva All

Recent Stories

Govt, opposition agree to ensure smooth conduct of ..

3 minutes ago

30,000 fine imposed over profiteering

3 minutes ago

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face off i ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Venezuela, OPEC+ - Kr ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Biden Plans to Visit Turkey

4 minutes ago

Freight train derails near Kotri railway station t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.