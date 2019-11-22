UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Vucic's Upcoming Visit To Russia, Says Moscow Expects 'Substantive' Talks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming visit to Russia, saying that Moscow expects productive talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming visit to Russia, saying that Moscow expects productive talks.

"Yes, we confirm that we are making preparations for this visit and are awaiting it as it is an important meeting.

We also understand that certain parties would like to taint this visit, but are certain that they will not succeed in doing so. We are certain that the talks will be substantive, productive and will once again demonstrate Russia and Serbia's relation of partnership," Peskov told reporters.

