Kremlin Confirms Zhirinovsky Is Alive, Says Lawmaker in Serious Condition:Dmitry Pesko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, is alive, but noted that the politician is in serious condition.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Pronyushkin, a member of Russia's upper house, wrote on Telegram that Zhirinovsky died at 10:45 local time (07:45 GMT) after spending a day in coma. The post was subsequently deleted. The chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, later denied the reports.

"We know that, firstly, today someone launched a false report. This is not appropriate. Thank God, Vladimir Volfovich is alive, he is still in the hospital, he is in serious condition, but under the supervision of doctors," Peskov told reporters.