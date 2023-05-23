Kremlin Conforms Putin Will Meet With Republika Srpska Leader Dodik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik in Moscow later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will also be an international meeting. President of the Republika Srpska (Milorad) Dodik will be on a working visit today, and today he will hold talks with president Putin," Peskov told reporters.