Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peace Prize

The Kremlin congratulates Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper chief editor Dmitry Muratov on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and appreciates his talent and courage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Kremlin congratulates Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper chief editor Dmitry Muratov on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and appreciates his talent and courage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that the peace prize was awarded jointly to Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa and Muratov, praising the latter for defending freedom of speech in Russia "under increasingly challenging conditions."

"We can congratulate Dmitry Murarov, he consistently works in line with his ideals, he is committed to his ideals, he is talented and brave. This is a high appreciation, we congratulate him," Peskov told reporters.