UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov On Receiving Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:01 PM

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peace Prize

The Kremlin congratulates Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper chief editor Dmitry Muratov on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and appreciates his talent and courage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Kremlin congratulates Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper chief editor Dmitry Muratov on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and appreciates his talent and courage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that the peace prize was awarded jointly to Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa and Muratov, praising the latter for defending freedom of speech in Russia "under increasingly challenging conditions."

"We can congratulate Dmitry Murarov, he consistently works in line with his ideals, he is committed to his ideals, he is talented and brave. This is a high appreciation, we congratulate him," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing ..

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing consumers by selling costly wh ..

1 minute ago
 EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Eu ..

EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Europe - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccinati ..

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Import ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from ..

Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

2 minutes ago
 DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

4 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discus ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.