Kremlin Congratulates World Food Programme on Receiving Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kremlin on Friday congratulated the World Food Programme, a food-assistance branch of the United Nations, on receiving this year's Nobel Peace Prize, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced earlier in the day that the 2020 Nobel Peace prize was awarded to the UN humanitarian organization promoting food security worldwide "for its efforts to combat hunger."

"No, unfortunately, we did not have the opportunity to follow this [news]. We have a very tense agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin watched the awarding ceremony.

"Of course, we congratulate the UN program. It is engaged in good deeds," the presidential spokesman added.