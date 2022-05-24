MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Claims against former Moldovan President Igor Dodon are Chisinau's internal affair, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow is alarmed that supporters of developing relations with Russia are being persecuted.

Earlier in the day, Marianna Kerpek, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik that the anti-corruption prosecutor's office of Moldova and employees of the Information and Security Service are conducting searches in the house of the ex-leader, who is suspected of possibly taking a bribe from businessman Vladimir Plahotniuc.

in total, Dodon is suspected of passive corruption, illicit enrichment, as well as treason.

"Firstly, this is an internal affair of Moldova. Secondly, we are, of course, alarmed that again such a practice and persecution is being used against those who are supporters of the development of friendly relations, mutually beneficial relations with Russia," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow hopes that all legal rights of Dodon will be respected, he added.