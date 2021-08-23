UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Considers Crimean Platform As Anti-Russian Event

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:31 PM

The Kremlin believes that the Crimean Platform summit in Ukraine is an anti-Russian and very unfriendly event, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the Crimean Platform summit in Ukraine is an anti-Russian and very unfriendly event, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We regard this event as extremely unfriendly towards our country.

We categorically will not accept such statements regarding the Russian region, regarding Crimea. And in this regard, the attitude is absolutely unambiguous - we treat it as an anti-Russian event," Peskov told reporters.

