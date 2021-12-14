Kremlin Considers Draft Resolution on Climate Vetoed by Russia in UNSC Unacceptable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow considers the draft resolution on climate change that it vetoed at the recent UN Security Council meeting unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Moscow considers the draft resolution on climate change that it vetoed at the recent UN Security Council meeting unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council on Monday did not adopt the draft after its permanent member, Russia, cast a veto, Niger Permanent Representative to the United Nations Abdou Abarry said after the vote.

"The resolution was indeed completely unacceptable. And not only Russia, but, you know, that a number of other countries have supported us. The climate agenda cannot be a constraint on countries' right to development," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's remark following the vote, the official said Moscow disagrees that Russia let everybody down by vetoing the draft resolution.