Kremlin Considers Initiative of African Leaders on Ukraine Important, to Continue Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Russia considers the initiative of African leaders on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine important, and continue discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Everything that was said by the African leaders was met with great interest by (Russian) President Putin. And then a very, very constructive discussion took place in St. Petersburg. This discussion will continue," Peskov told reporters.