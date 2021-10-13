UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Considers Linking Russia With MH17 Crash Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Kremlin believes that calls on Russia to accept responsibility for the 2014 MH17 plane crash are unacceptable as the tragedy happened in skies above Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Honestly, so far I have not had the opportunity to familiarize myself with this, but again such calls are absolutely inappropriate, unacceptable.

They are unacceptable, because after all, this tragedy took place in the sky over the territory of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman was asked that the investigation allegedly leads to the fact that Russia will be accused of this crime and that this was done by the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade from Kursk.

"There are no verdicts on this matter, let's react to the news as it comes in," Peskov added.

