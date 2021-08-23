Kremlin Considers Minsk Agreements 'Cornerstone' for Donbas Resolution

The Minsk Agreements are the "cornerstone" of a peaceful resolution of the Donbas conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Minsk Agreements are the "cornerstone" of a peaceful resolution of the Donbas conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It might be appropriate to remind [you] about the cornerstone of the whole process of settling the crisis in Ukraine - the Minsk agreements. The Minsk Agreements do not mention Russia as a side of the conflict. And, in fact, all parties of the conflict proceed from them. Russia has nothing to do with the sides of the conflict," Peskov said when asked to comment on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's statement that Russia is a party to the Donbas conflict.

There should be a "substantive" reason for holding a new Normandy format summit, especially as long as the implementation of the Minsk Agreements lacks progress and is even worsening, the Kremlin spokesman added.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political settlement to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine � comprising the Normandy group � in February 2015.