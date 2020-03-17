UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Considers Minsk's Complaints Over Russia's Measures On COVID-19 Unfair - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

Kremlin Considers Minsk's Complaints Over Russia's Measures on COVID-19 Unfair - Spokesman

The Kremlin considers Minsk's criticism of Moscow's decision to temporarily close border with Belarus amid the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unfair, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Kremlin considers Minsk's criticism of Moscow's decision to temporarily close border with Belarus amid the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unfair, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday.

"In general, I can repeat that our government chief informed Belarus our allies, partners and friends via his counterpart in advance about these measures, so, of course, we understand the emotions and so on, but we consider this criticism of Russia unfair, especially in the situation where we are all fighting coronavirus," Peskov said.

On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko questioned Moscow's decision to temporarily close border, adding that his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was planned.

"As far as I know, there was no conversation yesterday. I do not know yet if there will be a conversation today, at the moment it is not on the president's agenda," Peskov said.

