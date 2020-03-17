The Kremlin considers Minsk's criticism of Moscow's decision to temporarily close border with Belarus amid the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unfair, presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday

"In general, I can repeat that our government chief informed Belarus our allies, partners and friends via his counterpart in advance about these measures, so, of course, we understand the emotions and so on, but we consider this criticism of Russia unfair, especially in the situation where we are all fighting coronavirus," Peskov said.

On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko questioned Moscow's decision to temporarily close border, adding that his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was planned.

"As far as I know, there was no conversation yesterday. I do not know yet if there will be a conversation today, at the moment it is not on the president's agenda," Peskov said.