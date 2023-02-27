Kremlin Considers New EU Sanctions List, Targeting Doctors, Human Rights Activists, Absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Moscow considers the new EU sanctions list absurd, as it targets doctors and human rights activists, who are not involved in Russia's special operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, the European Union published its 10th package of sanctions targeting 87 Russian nationals and 34 entities over the conflict in Ukraine.

"Not only (prominent surgeon, pediatrician Leonid) Roshal is included in the list... And the addition of not only him to the sanctions lists, but also many others, including (Tatiana) Moskalkova, the human rights ombudsman who deals with the exchange of prisoners ” all this, of course, is absurd," Peskov said.

The EU seems to be adding everyone on to the sanctions list, the spokesman said.

"And it is clear that they are including people at random to the sanctions ” people who are completely unrelated to any sanctions topic, just for the sake of forming some new lists," Peskov said.