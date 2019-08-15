Kremlin Considers Pilots Who Carried Out A321 Emergency Landing to Be Heroes - Peskov

The Kremlin considers pilots who performed a successful emergency landing of an A321 aircraft at a field near Moscow on Thursday morning to be heroes, they saved dozens of lives, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Kremlin considers pilots who performed a successful emergency landing of an A321 aircraft at a field near Moscow on Thursday morning to be heroes, they saved dozens of lives, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff from Zhukovsky Airport as seagulls got into its engines. The Russian Health Ministry said 23 people were hospitalized.

"The plane's passengers and crew remained alive, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured, and congratulations to the hero pilots who saved lives and landed the plane," Peskov told reporters.

He said investigators would soon establish the exact causes of the emergency landing.