UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Considers Pilots Who Carried Out A321 Emergency Landing To Be Heroes - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 03:59 PM

Kremlin Considers Pilots Who Carried Out A321 Emergency Landing to Be Heroes - Peskov

The Kremlin considers pilots who performed a successful emergency landing of an A321 aircraft at a field near Moscow on Thursday morning to be heroes, they saved dozens of lives, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Kremlin considers pilots who performed a successful emergency landing of an A321 aircraft at a field near Moscow on Thursday morning to be heroes, they saved dozens of lives, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff from Zhukovsky Airport as seagulls got into its engines. The Russian Health Ministry said 23 people were hospitalized.

"The plane's passengers and crew remained alive, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured, and congratulations to the hero pilots who saved lives and landed the plane," Peskov told reporters.

He said investigators would soon establish the exact causes of the emergency landing.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia From Airport

Recent Stories

Over 183,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid offer ..

50 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Congo&#039;s President on ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Liechtenstein on National ..

31 minutes ago

7 holidaymakers killed, 10 wounded in road crash i ..

46 minutes ago

Total of 55 People Injured in A321 Plane Hard Land ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka reach 143 for 3 against New Zealand at t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.